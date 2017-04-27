Russian’s Maly Drama Theatre performs “Three Sisters” at the Kennedy Center

Lev Dodin, widely regarded as one of the world’s finest directors, helms a revealing, emotionally raw rendition of Chekhov’s Three Sisters.

Produced by Russian’s Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg and performed in Russian with English surtitles. It doesn’t get more authentic than this.

Through Sunday, April 30 in the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $19 to $59. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.