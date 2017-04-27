Metro Weekly
Russian’s Maly Drama Theatre performs “Three Sisters” at the Kennedy Center

Chekhov's classic is performed in Russian with English surtitles

By on April 27, 2017

Three Sisters

Lev Dodin, widely regarded as one of the world’s finest directors, helms a revealing, emotionally raw rendition of Chekhov’s Three Sisters.

Produced by Russian’s Maly Drama Theatre of St. Petersburg and performed in Russian with English surtitles. It doesn’t get more authentic than this.

Through Sunday, April 30 in the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $19 to $59. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
