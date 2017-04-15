Todrick Hall brings Straight Outta Oz to the Howard Theatre

A former Top 13 finalist on American Idol and now a YouTube star, Todrick Hall returns to D.C. after a starring turn on Broadway in Kinky Boots.

Hall spins through his visual album Straight Outta Oz, a bold, captivating hour-long set featuring 17 songs and videos in which he sings and raps about his life in an homage to The Wizard of Oz. He enlists nearly 20 performers to reenact the musical tale live.

Tuesday, April 18, and Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m. Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. Tickets are $35 to $40, or $100 for a “VIP Emerald City Pass” including a Meet & Greet. Call 202-588-5595 or visit thehowardtheatre.com.