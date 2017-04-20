Valley of the Dolls Screening and Art Show at Miss Pixie’s

Local painter Marti Jones Dixon was inspired for her new series by Jacqueline Susann’s 1966 bestseller and the cult film it spawned a year later.

Miss Pixie’s will display the series for a month, but before it does, the quirky 14th Street vintage furniture store will refresh everyone’s memory about the film by projecting it on an interior wall.

Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke, Sharon Tate and Susan Hayward star in Mark Robson’s drama tracing the ups and downs of a group of young women as fame, booze, pills and men consume their lives.

Screening is Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. Exhibition opens with reception Friday, April 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. On display through end of May. Miss Pixie’s, 1626 14th St. NW. Call 202-232-8171 or visit misspixies.com.