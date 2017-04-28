The 42nd edition of the Washington Antiquarian Book Fair offers a treasure trove of rare books, modern first editions, manuscripts, autographs, maps, drawings and other fine ephemera, from authentic White House letters from Jackie Kennedy to first editions of Sylvia Plath poetry.

The fair is said to offer something for every interest and every price point, and tickets include participation in fast-paced literary games hosted by Labyrinth Games & Puzzles on Friday, or a personalized, off-the-cuff poem typed on a vintage machine by Typewriter Rodeo on Saturday.

Friday, April 28, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sphinx Club, 1315 K St. NW. Tickets are $15 for both days, or $10 Saturday only. Call 202-898-1688 or visit wabf.com.