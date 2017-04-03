Wonderland Ballroom’s Sleaze Factor

This week, Steve “Lemz” Lemmerman debuts Sleaze, a new first-Thursdays monthly party at the Wonderland Ballroom, a Columbia Heights venue that once housed the legendary African-African gay bar Nob Hill.

The party’s inspiration largely derives from Horse Meat Disco, a British export with a dark and dirty vibe that is a particular hit over the fetish bacchanal known as Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend. “The second you hear the name [Sleaze],” Lemmerman says, “you just kind of know you’re going to be getting into something different.”

The aim is for a sleazy sensibility courtesy of a dimly lit, foggy intimate dance floor with DJs playing dark disco throwbacks and underground disco-inspired dance tracks, in other words, says Lemmerman, “bathhouse music…and future techno.” The first edition features music by well-regarded local DJ Keenan Orr, San Francisco DJ DavOmakesbeats, and the host himself, who is one of Nellie’s most popular DJs.

The party should make for a perfect way to end a Thursday night outing particularly for those who get stirred up at the popular Shirtless Men Drink Free at the Green Lantern.Referencing his party’s tagline “Get Some D,” Lemmerman jokes, “Come get some disco — isn’t that what people mean when they say that?”

Sleaze is Thursday, April 6, starting at 9 p.m., at Wonderland Ballroom, 1101 Kenyon St. NW. Cover is $5. Call 202-232-5263 or visit sleazeparty.com.