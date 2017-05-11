Mid City Artists Spring Open Studios

Artists who are part of the 14th Street-centered Mid City Artists collaborative open their studios for the public to meet, learn, enjoy and buy art as part of this bi-annual event.

The artists represented offer a range of work, from drawings to sculptures to photographs to mixed media, and include many of note to the LGBT community, including Charlie Gaynor, Michael Crossett, Robert Dodge, Gary Fisher, Betto Ortiz, Glenn Fry, Miguel Perez Lem, Branddave, Arthur Kwon Lee, Lucinda Friendly Murphy, Mark Parascandola, Jane Cave, Stephen Benedicto, and Indira Marin Dingledine.

Evening preview show is Thursday, May 11, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the White Cloud Gallery, 1843 14th St. NW. Studios are open Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14, from 12 to 5 p.m. Mid City corridor, from Dupont to Logan Circles and north to Florida Ave NW. Free. Call 202-506-3056 or visit midcityartists.com.