The 2017 Pride Anthem Pop Off! Vote Now!

Make your Pride pop! DJ Chord’s 5th Annual Capital Pride Pop Off is ready to kick-start Pride 2017 with a special night dedicated to anthems that remind us to be unapologetically proud of who we are, where we came from, and where we are going!
We’ve worked with D.C.’s top DJs to assemble a list of all-time greatest pride anthems. But what fun is any list without a top spot? And what fun is a top spot without a little competition? That’s where you come into play. We need your help to determine what will be D.C.’s top Pride Anthem of 2017.
Round 1
Seventeen songs have been pre-selected. Please pick 8 songs you would like to see move on to the second round. You may vote once. Round 1 ends on May 26 at 11:45 p.m.
The eight songs with the most votes will advance to Round 2, which starts Sunday, May 28. From there, you’ll vote through your top 4, starting on Wednesday, May 31.
Out of the Final 4, a winner will be crowned D.C.’s Pop Off Pride Anthem. See the results and hear all the top anthems at Town Danceboutique
with DJ Chord
on Saturday, June 3
.
Vote below. Please give the survey a moment to populate the page. If you’re having trouble seeing the survey, email us at popoff@metroweekly.com and we’ll send you a direct link.
Special thanks to DJ’s Shea, Matt Bailer and Jack Rayburn for their help putting together this year’s list.
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.