The Ask Rayceen Show’s Community Forum

Rayceen Pendarvis moderates the annual #AskRayceen Community Forum this year focused on “The D.C. Government & You.”

The panel includes D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, At-Large Councilmembers David Grosso and Robert White, Deputy Mayors Courtney Snowden and HyeSook Chung and DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson.

Also on tap are performances by musician Jae The Lyoness, swing dancing troupe the Jam Cellar, music by DJ MIM, free food while supplies last and a cash bar.

Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. HRC Equality Center, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW. Free. Visit AskRayceen.com.