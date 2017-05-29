Black Masala comes to Big Chief on June 1

D.C.’s nine-piece Balkan and funk band Black Masala consists of members from Thievery Corporation and is focused on having fun both on record — including 2015’s I Love You Madly — and live.

Next up is a performance as part of Multiflora Productions’ free monthly “Ivy City Live” programming at a New Orleans-themed complex. Delaware’s Dogfish Head Brewing sponsors the event with $5 seasonal brews all night.

Thursday, June 1, at 8 p.m. Big Chief, 2002 Fenwick St. NE. Free. Call 202-465-4241 or visit blackmasala.com.