Building the Wall at Arena Stage

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan (The Kentucky Cycle, All The Way) imagines a future where President Trump is able to persevere with his plans to barricade the southern U.S. border.

Building The Wall focuses on a historian interviewing the supervisor of a private prison as he awaits sentencing for carrying out a policy that has escalated into a violent and chaotic mess, with millions of undocumented immigrants rounded up and detained in overflowing private prisons and makeshift incarceration camps.

Michael Dove directs Forum Theatre’s production, to be staged at two different local venues as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

Now to Sunday, May 7, in the Kogod Cradle at Arena Stage, 1101 6th St. SW. Also running May 18 through May 27 in the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, 8641 Colesville Road. Call 301-588-8279 or visit forum-theatre.org.