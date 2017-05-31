Capital Pride Anthem Pop Off! Semi-Finals! Vote Now!

Make your Pride pop! DJ Chord ’s 5th Annual Capital Pride Pop Off is ready to kick-start Pride 2017 with a special night dedicated to anthems that remind us to be unapologetically proud of who we are, where we came from, and where we are going!



We’ve worked with D.C.’s top DJs to assemble a list of all-time greatest pride anthems. But what fun is any list without a top spot? And what fun is a top spot without a little competition? That’s where you come into play. We need your help to determine what will be D.C.’s top Pride Anthem of 2017.

Round 1