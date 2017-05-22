Cheers to Charity

“We [have] a strong relationship with Dacha,” says Cyndee Clay, the executive director of HIPS. It started last year, when Dacha Beer Garden hosted a fundraising happy hour for the organization to help finance initiatives that serve sex workers, the LGBTQ homeless, and transgender individuals.

“We were able to raise $1,300 with Stonewall Dodgeball for our HIV/Hepatitis C testing services,” she says. “We had a great turnout, including a bunch of people who were just there to drink, who became part of our happy hour.”

Clay is hoping for similar success on Tuesday, May 23, when Dacha once again hosts HIPS’ “Pride Season Kickoff” happy hour. All proceeds from the event go toward HIV/STD testing, sex worker outreach initiatives, HIPS’ Peer Education program, and transportation costs for clients — expenses that the various grants that HIPS receives from government agencies and nonprofits are unable to cover.

Admission to Dacha is free, but patrons who make a suggested donation of $10 will receive a wristband that makes them eligible for extended happy hour drink specials until 8 p.m.

“Dacha is a wonderful space, and it’s going to be a wonderful day,” Clay says. “It’s a great time to meet the HIPS family and support a worthy cause, while having some great food and drinking some great beer.”

HIPS’ Pride Season Kickoff fundraiser is Tuesday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dacha Beer Garden, 1600 7th St. NW. Visit hips.org or call 202-232-8150.