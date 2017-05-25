DC Black Pride 2017: Party Central

DC Black Pride has always been part educational, part entertainment — a tradition that continues to this day. In addition to workshops, informational sessions, and a resource fair, it also has a host of diverse parties designed to entice even the most choosy of clubgoers.

Program Director Kenya Hutton says that this year’s political situation — where many LGBTQ and people of color feel under siege — has led attendees to seek refuge in Pride as a “safe space” where they can relax.

“I think with a lot of the stresses that we’re getting from the media and from politics right now, DC Black Pride is kind of like a ‘breather,’ where people are going to be able to come here and just exist, and enjoy themselves, regardless of what’s going on with the rest of the world,” says Hutton. “It’s a time to come together and celebrate our history, our identity.”

Below is a list of DC Black Pride’s official parties. For a full schedule of events, visit dcblackpride.org.

Thursday, May 25

Welcome 2 DC Happy Hour

7 p.m. to Midnight

Dirty Martini

1223 Connecticut Ave. NW

Admission free before 8 p.m.

Welcome to DC Ladies Party Greet HER: 2017 Black Pride Takeover

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

L8 Lounge

27 15th St. NW

Admission free before 8 p.m.

Featuring two DJs, VIP service, hookah and Happy Hour TMS-themed drinks

The Jump Off: DC Black Pride Kickoff Party

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Stonefish Lounge

1708 L St. NW

Featuring DJ Sedrick X and GoGo Dancers

Friday, May 26

Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass Distribution & Happy Hour

3 to 9 p.m.

Grand Hyatt Washington

1000 H St. NW.

The Annual 5,000 Men Pride Mega Party

9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Bliss Nightclub

2122 24th Pl. NE

Featuring a live performance by K. Michelle

Music by DJs Damon, Momoney, Camron, and Tone

MCs Roy Jones and Keelon and GoGo Dancers

DC Friday #Lituation: The Official DC Black Pride Ladies Party

10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Vita Lounge

1318 9th St. NW

Featuring DJs, premium drinks, VIP sections, and hookah

Men-N-Demand Black Pride Party

10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The DC Eagle

3701 Benning Rd. NE

Live performance by Cardi B

Presented by Daryl Wilson

Pride Deux Club Crawl

11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Start at Bistro Bistro DC, 1727 Connecticut Ave. NW

Finish at Madrid, 1714 Connecticut Ave. NW

Featuring surprise celebrity guests, with music by Adotnet, DJ TMF, DJ Kidd Swagg, and DJ Deluxx

Hosted by “Poca” and Mac

Saturday, May 27

The Chill Out Ultimate Day Party

2 to 9 p.m.

The Park at Fourteenth

920 14th St. NW

Hosted by Milan Christopher

Featuring 4 floors, massive patio, DJs Scrilla, Unknown, Sedrick, Yezzy, and Mikeal

MCs Hypeman Antman, Brandon Anthony and Marc Simpson

Food and drink specials all day

$20 Cover

Free admission for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders

Candyland Women’s Party

3 to 10 p.m.

Stadium Club

2127 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

$12 Cover in advance, $15 at the door

Hosted by CJ Da Juice & MC Tuffy

Party with a Purpose

3:30 to 7 p.m.

Grand Hyatt Washington

1000 H St. NW

Admission is $20 in advance or $30 at the door (while tickets last). Presented by Mary’s House for Older Adults

The Grandiose Fantasy Mega Pride Party

9:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Washington Marriott Wardman Park

2660 Woodley Rd. NW

Lil’ Kim performs live

DJs Damon, Momoney, and Tone

MCs Roy Jones and Keelon

GoGo Dancers

Loud, by Wet Dreamz Reloaded

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Echostage

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

$20 Cover before midnight

Free for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders

Featuring rap superstar Phresher with special guest Safaree

DJs Scrilla and Sedrick

MCs Hypeman Antman and Brandon Anthony

The D.C. Takeover Mega Party

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Touché

1123 H St. NW

Hosted by “The Princess of Comedy” Jess Hilarious

Featuring DJ L*Stackz and DJ Face, DJ Honey, and DJ Shye

Emcees Dnyce and Mac Lyfe

Crème de la Crème Ladies Party

11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Howard Theater

620 T St. NW

Featuring DJ Mim and DJ Sammii Blendz

Hosted by The Wire and Love & Hip-Hop New York‘s Felicia Pearson, a.k.a. Snoop

$15 cover in advance, $20 (and up) at door

Sunday, May 28

DC Black Pride Brunch

Noon to 6 p.m.

Dirty Martini, 1223 Connecticut Ave. NW

$40 Cover — RSVP required

Unlimited food by Kitchen Cray & Brunch Royalty

Unlimited mimosas

Various DJs

Epic Live

Noon to 10 p.m.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW

Presented by Daryl Wilson Promotions and DC Black Pride

Variety Show at 4 p.m.

Tank performs live on stage at 5:15 p.m.

Music by DJ Sedrick and DJ Scrilla

$20 Cover from 12-2 p.m., $25 after 2 p.m.

Free for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders

The Pride Manhunt Super Day Party

3 to 9 p.m.

Ultrabar

911 F St. NW

Featuring Big Freedia

Four floors, four DJs, and GoGo Dancers

Hosted by MCs Roy Jones and Keelon

ULIVE Pride-N-The-Park Women’s Festival 2017

3 to 10 p.m.

The Gateway Pavilion

2700 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. SE

Live music, visual artists, fashion spotlight, female organizations, group panels, paint & sip, and more

$20 Early Bird Admission

$40 Cover for Paint & Sip

Pride Closeout Rooftop Day Party

4 to 10 p.m.

Avery’s Bar and Lounge

1370 H St. NE

Music by DJ Mim and DJ Deluxx

$10 Cover

Wet Dreamz Super Party

9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The Park at Fourteenth, 920 14th St. NW

DJs Scrilla, Unknown, Sedrick, Yezzy and Mikeal

MCs Hypeman Antman, Brandon Anthony, and Marc Simpson

$20 Cover before midnight

Free for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders

DC Black Pride Finale Women’s Party

10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Club XO

15 K St. NE

Performance by Capital Dollhouse Entertainment

Bottle service, hookah and DJs

The Pride Empire Annual Climax Pride Mega Party

10 p.m to 4 a.m.

Karma DC, 2221 Adams Pl. NE

Featuring Serayah, DJs Damon, Momoney, and Tone

MCs Kellon and Roy Jones

GoGo Dancers

Monday, May 29

The Block Party Strip-Down: DC Black Pride Closing Party

4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The DC Eagle

3701 Benning Rd. NE

The Apocalypse Mega Party

9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Stadium Club, 2127 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

Dancers, DJ Damon, and MCs Keelon and Roy Jones