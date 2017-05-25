DC Black Pride 2017: Party Central

- Features
DC Black Pride has always been part educational, part entertainment — a tradition that continues to this day. In addition to workshops, informational sessions, and a resource fair, it also has a host of diverse parties designed to entice even the most choosy of clubgoers.
Program Director Kenya Hutton says that this year’s political situation — where many LGBTQ and people of color feel under siege — has led attendees to seek refuge in Pride as a “safe space” where they can relax.
“I think with a lot of the stresses that we’re getting from the media and from politics right now, DC Black Pride is kind of like a ‘breather,’ where people are going to be able to come here and just exist, and enjoy themselves, regardless of what’s going on with the rest of the world,” says Hutton. “It’s a time to come together and celebrate our history, our identity.”
Below is a list of DC Black Pride’s official parties. For a full schedule of events, visit dcblackpride.org.
7 p.m. to Midnight
Dirty Martini
1223 Connecticut Ave. NW
Admission free before 8 p.m.
7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
L8 Lounge
27 15th St. NW
Admission free before 8 p.m.
Featuring two DJs, VIP service, hookah and Happy Hour TMS-themed drinks
10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Stonefish Lounge
1708 L St. NW
Featuring DJ Sedrick X and GoGo Dancers
3 to 9 p.m.
Grand Hyatt Washington
1000 H St. NW.
9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Bliss Nightclub
2122 24th Pl. NE
Featuring a live performance by K. Michelle
Music by DJs Damon, Momoney, Camron, and Tone
MCs Roy Jones and Keelon and GoGo Dancers
10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Vita Lounge
1318 9th St. NW
Featuring DJs, premium drinks, VIP sections, and hookah
10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The DC Eagle
3701 Benning Rd. NE
Live performance by Cardi B
Presented by Daryl Wilson
11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Start at Bistro Bistro DC, 1727 Connecticut Ave. NW
Finish at Madrid, 1714 Connecticut Ave. NW
Featuring surprise celebrity guests, with music by Adotnet, DJ TMF, DJ Kidd Swagg, and DJ Deluxx
Hosted by “Poca” and Mac
2 to 9 p.m.
The Park at Fourteenth
920 14th St. NW
Hosted by Milan Christopher
Featuring 4 floors, massive patio, DJs Scrilla, Unknown, Sedrick, Yezzy, and Mikeal
MCs Hypeman Antman, Brandon Anthony and Marc Simpson
Food and drink specials all day
$20 Cover
Free admission for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders
3 to 10 p.m.
Stadium Club
2127 Queens Chapel Rd. NE
$12 Cover in advance, $15 at the door
Hosted by CJ Da Juice & MC Tuffy
3:30 to 7 p.m.
Grand Hyatt Washington
1000 H St. NW
Admission is $20 in advance or $30 at the door (while tickets last). Presented by Mary’s House for Older Adults
9:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Washington Marriott Wardman Park
2660 Woodley Rd. NW
Lil’ Kim performs live
DJs Damon, Momoney, and Tone
MCs Roy Jones and Keelon
GoGo Dancers
10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE
$20 Cover before midnight
Free for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders
Featuring rap superstar Phresher with special guest Safaree
DJs Scrilla and Sedrick
MCs Hypeman Antman and Brandon Anthony
10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Touché
1123 H St. NW
Hosted by “The Princess of Comedy” Jess Hilarious
Featuring DJ L*Stackz and DJ Face, DJ Honey, and DJ Shye
Emcees Dnyce and Mac Lyfe
11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Howard Theater
620 T St. NW
Featuring DJ Mim and DJ Sammii Blendz
Hosted by The Wire and Love & Hip-Hop New York‘s Felicia Pearson, a.k.a. Snoop
$15 cover in advance, $20 (and up) at door
Noon to 6 p.m.
Dirty Martini, 1223 Connecticut Ave. NW
$40 Cover — RSVP required
Unlimited food by Kitchen Cray & Brunch Royalty
Unlimited mimosas
Various DJs
Noon to 10 p.m.
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW
Presented by Daryl Wilson Promotions and DC Black Pride
Variety Show at 4 p.m.
Tank performs live on stage at 5:15 p.m.
Music by DJ Sedrick and DJ Scrilla
$20 Cover from 12-2 p.m., $25 after 2 p.m.
Free for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders
3 to 9 p.m.
Ultrabar
911 F St. NW
Featuring Big Freedia
Four floors, four DJs, and GoGo Dancers
Hosted by MCs Roy Jones and Keelon
3 to 10 p.m.
The Gateway Pavilion
2700 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. SE
Live music, visual artists, fashion spotlight, female organizations, group panels, paint & sip, and more
$20 Early Bird Admission
$40 Cover for Paint & Sip
4 to 10 p.m.
Avery’s Bar and Lounge
1370 H St. NE
Music by DJ Mim and DJ Deluxx
$10 Cover
9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The Park at Fourteenth, 920 14th St. NW
DJs Scrilla, Unknown, Sedrick, Yezzy and Mikeal
MCs Hypeman Antman, Brandon Anthony, and Marc Simpson
$20 Cover before midnight
Free for Wet Dreamz Reloaded 2017 Party Pass holders
10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Club XO
15 K St. NE
Performance by Capital Dollhouse Entertainment
Bottle service, hookah and DJs
10 p.m to 4 a.m.
Karma DC, 2221 Adams Pl. NE
Featuring Serayah, DJs Damon, Momoney, and Tone
MCs Kellon and Roy Jones
GoGo Dancers
4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The DC Eagle
3701 Benning Rd. NE
9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Stadium Club, 2127 Queens Chapel Rd. NE
Dancers, DJ Damon, and MCs Keelon and Roy Jones
