Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche at Atlas Performing Arts

An award winner at the 2012 New York International Fringe Festival, Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood’s interactive comedy is set in the closeted, claustrophobic mid-1950s.

As a result, the women in the play self-identify as widows, even though some of them have never married. The audience acts as fellow mid-century quiche-eaters attending this coming-out party and guiding some of the evening’s improv-oriented developments.

Kaitlin Kemp, Malinda Markland, Morgan Meadows, Geocel Batista, and Allie O’Donnell star. Jimmy Mavrikes directs.

To May 22. Lab I in Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $30. Call 202-399-7993 or visit monumentaltheatre.org.