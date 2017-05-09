Giorgio Moroder comes to 9:30 Club

Giorgio Moroder

If Donna Summer was the Queen of Disco, Giorgio Moroder was her godfather.

Among his prolific output in the ’70s and ’80s, the electronic music pioneer produced all of Summer’s dance classics, from “I Feel Love” to “Last Dance” to “Love to Love You Baby.”

Daft Punk helped give the septuagenarian Italian DJ/producer a late-career revival. His first studio album in 23 years, 2015’s Deja Vu is full of appealing dance ditties featuring many latter-day disco princesses, from Kylie Minogue to Sia to Britney Spears.

None will appear with him at the 9:30 Club next weekend, of course, but the concert is a bucket list moment for many nonetheless. Enamour opens.

Friday, May 12. Doors at 8 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $40. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.