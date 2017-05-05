The Indigo Girls with the NSO Pops

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers bring their signature sonic blend of folk, rock and tight two-part harmony to the Kennedy Center, further bolstered with rich accompaniment from the National Symphony Orchestra led by Steven Reineke. Closer to fine, indeed.

Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, at 2 and 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $24 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.