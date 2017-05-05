Metro Weekly
Home / Uncategorized / The Indigo Girls with the NSO Pops

The Indigo Girls with the NSO Pops

Steven Reineke leads the National Symphony Orchestra

By on May 5, 2017

Indigo Girls — Photo: Jeremy Cowart

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers bring their signature sonic blend of folk, rock and tight two-part harmony to the Kennedy Center, further bolstered with rich accompaniment from the National Symphony Orchestra led by Steven Reineke. Closer to fine, indeed.

Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, at 2 and 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $24 to $99. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items