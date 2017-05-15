Jeffrey Tambor reads from his memoir at Sixth & I

Are You Anybody? is the new memoir from Jeffrey Tambor, the well-regarded actor known for his work on Arrested Development and Transparent — the latter of which has garnered him a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors’ Guild award, and two Emmys.

Not too shabby for a man who grew up in San Francisco as a self-described overweight, Hungarian-Jewish kid with a lisp. Tambor visits Sixth & I Historic Synagogue as part of a book tour.

Wednesday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue. 600 I St. NW. Tickets are $35 for one ticket and one book. Call 202-408-3100 or visit sixthandi.org.