Kennedy Center Open House: Celebrating JFK At 100

As part of a year-long centennial celebration of the life and legacy of its namesake, the Kennedy Center throws its doors open for a day of free performances, activities, and events.

Among the highlights on tap: the interactive hip-hop show for young audiences “All The Way Live!,” a National Symphony Orchestra instrument “petting zoo,” “Boogie Woogie Piano Man” Daryl Davis with a tribute to Chuck Berry, D.C. Bluegrass Union and Archie Edwards Blues Foundation jam sessions, Washington National Opera “costume trunk,” storyteller Polarbear with Mouth Open, Story Jump Out, more than 300 singers for the National memorial Day Choral Festival and dance from the Washington Ballet, D.C.’s contemporary ensemble Company E, vertical pioneers Bandaloop and street movers Flexn.

There will also be an outdoor skatepark and music stage Finding A Line, plus community yoga and tai chi. Saturday, May 27, from Noon to 10 p.m. Kennedy Center. Free. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.