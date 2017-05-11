Kingman Island Bluegrass & Folk Festival is this Saturday

Nearly 40 musical acts will perform on an island in the Anacostia River to benefit the Living Classrooms Foundation, which offers youth in the Baltimore-Washington region hands-on education and job training in the natural and maritime resources fields.

The festival features a lineup including Town Mountain, Dom Flemons, formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Nora Jane Struthers & the Party Line, the Honey Dewdrops, Charm City Junction w/Ken Kolodner, the Sligo Creek Stompers, Justin Trawick and the Common Good, the Coteries, Man About a Horse, and King Street Bluegrass.

Organizers ask that guests only bring reusable water bottles and food containers onto the island, while a reusable Zero Waste cup will be given to each attendee to use at vendors and water stations. Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company will sell chopped BBQ pork, pulled BBQ chicken, and grilled portabella sandwiches.

Saturday, May 13, at noon. Entrance to Kingman and Heritage Islands Park is behind RFK Stadium Parking Lot 6 south of Benning Road NE. Tickets are $30 for general admission, or $125 for VIP with unlimited beer and drinks and access into an exclusive viewing space next to main stage. Visit kingmanislandbluegrass.info.