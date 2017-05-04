Metro DC PFLAG’s Penthouse Cocktail Party raises funds poolside

“The Penthouse cocktail party is our main fundraiser of the year,” says Jesus Chavez, director of operations for Metro DC PFLAG. “It’s more of a happy hour feel. Just an event to gather family, friend, volunteers, board members — really, anyone who supports the mission of DC PFLAG.”

Admission to the annual event, held at Penthouse Pool Club on the roof of Vida’s U Street branch, is $50, with all proceeds directly benefiting Metro DC PFLAG. The funds will help support educational initiatives, monthly support group meetings, and a helpline for LGBTQ youth or family members struggling with the coming out process.

The event will feature $5 drink specials between 6 and 7 p.m., followed by a silent auction where attendees can bid on items from tickets to shows to wine parties to dinners at local restaurants. Among those offering packages are Total Wine, DC Noodles, Level One Restaurant, Room & Board, Balance Gym, Floriana, the Washington Nationals, and Signature Theatre.

The cocktail party will also honor Carol Lewis, a PFLAG mom and coordinator of Metro DC PFLAG’s Fairfax County satellite support group since 2008. Lewis was the first coordinator to start an LGBTQ youth support group, with others within Metro DC PFLAG’s jurisdiction following suit.

“[Lewis] is retiring this year, so we wanted to honor her and her activism and volunteerism throughout the past nine years,” Chavez says. “She was the one who created the domino effect for other satellite groups to form their own youth groups.”

Metro DC PFLAG’s 5th Annual Penthouse Cocktail Party fundraiser takes place on Thursday, May 11, from 6-9 p.m. at the Penthouse Pool and Lounge, 1612 U St. NW. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit pflagdc.org.