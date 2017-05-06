Nancy & Beth come to U Street Music Hall

- Features
Megan Mullally — Karen from Will & Grace — and Stephanie Hunt (Friday Night Lights) began singing together six years ago, naming their slyly humorous bluesy band Nancy & Beth for no reason in particular other than to be slyly humorous.
The duo tours in support of its debut album in a concert presented by the 9:30 Club.
Monday, May 8. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com.
