Sunday Supper Benefit At Union Market

A Latin-inspired “Flavors of the Americas” food event celebrates community and communal dining as well as being a benefit for the James Beard Foundation’s new Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program supporting the next generation of women business leaders.

Participating chefs and cocktail masters include Jose Garces (Rural Society), Amy Brandwein (Centrolina), Victor Albisu (Del Campo), Camila Arango and Tom Wellings (Bluebird Bakery), Anna Bran-Leis (DC Empanada), Giana Cavaliere (Volt), Gina Chersevani (Buffalo & Bergen), Violeta Edelman and Robb Duncan (Dolcezza), Gabriela Febres (Arepa Zone), Mario Monte, Daniella Senior and Juan Coronado (Colada Shop), Omar Rodriguez (Oyamel) and the team from Latin wine shop Grand Cata.

Also whipping up concoctions at this event, initiated by Jodie W. McLean of Union Market’s parent retail company Edens, is San Francisco’s Traci Des Jardins (Jardiniere), Philadelphia’s Douglas Rodriguez (Amada de Cuba), New Orleans’s pastry chef Kelly Fields (Willa Jean) and New York’s Alex Raij and Eder Montero (El Quinto Pino) and Carolina Santos-Neves (Comodo).

Sunday, June 4, at 5 p.m. Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE. Tickets are $250 per person. Call 800-680-9095 or visit unionmarketdc.com/sundaysupper.