Sylvan Esso comes to Ram’s Head Live!

Duo has never sounded more riveting than on "What Now"

By on May 14, 2017

Sylvan Esso

Over the past few years, singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn have made some of the quirkiest and smartest pop music around, an electro-acoustic blend of tribal chants and folk melodies often unbridled, unhinged, sometimes even unadorned, and held together by spare, naturalistic production with accents from electronic/dance music.

And the duo has never sounded more riveting or better than on What Now. The just-released sophomore set focuses on the dualities of life, love and progress — from the highest highs to the down-and-outs, the fleeting joys and lingering anxieties that come with impermanence.

To hear them live, you’ll have to make a jaunt to Baltimore next week, since Sylvan Esso’s shows at the 9:30 Club later this month sold out almost as soon as they went on sale.

Tuesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. Ram’s Head Live!, 20 Market Place, Baltimore. Tickets are $25. Call 410-244-1131 or visit ramsheadlive.com.

