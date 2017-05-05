Trump’s anti-LGBTQ Army Sec. nominee withdraws amid controversy

“Unfortunately due to false and misleading attacks against me, this nomination has become a distraction.”

—Sen. Mark Green, in a statement announcing that he is withdrawing his nomination for Secretary of the Army after outcry over anti-LGBTQ comments he has made.

“It is with deep regret I am withdrawing my nomination,” he said in his statement. “I am honored that President Trump nominated me for this position. I appreciate his support and confidence in me.”

Green said that his “life of public service and Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain.”

Last month, Green accused liberals of “blatantly falsifying” comments he had made in 2016 about the transgender community, claiming he opposed allowing trans people to use public restrooms that match their gender identity.

“As a state senator, my responsibility…is to create an environment where people who do right are rewarded, and people who do wrong are crushed, evil is crushed,” he said last summer.

Green’s nomination became perilous this week after politicians on both sides of the aisle raised questions over his remarks, as well as other comments on Islam and evolution. With his statement, it appears Green decided to jump before he was pushed.

The current Secretary of the Army, Eric Fanning, was sworn in under President Obama, becoming the first openly gay person to hold the position.