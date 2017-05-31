Metro Weekly
Home / Life + Leisure / Sports / US national soccer teams will wear rainbow uniforms for Pride month

US national soccer teams will wear rainbow uniforms for Pride month

U.S. Soccer's new jerseys support a campaign to end homophobia and transphobia in sport

By on May 31, 2017

Photo: U.S. Soccer

As part of Pride month, the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams will sport new, rainbow-colored uniforms.

Part of a collaboration between U.S. Soccer and You Can Play — an organization that wants to eradicate homophobia and transphobia in sports — the rainbow uniforms will be worn by both teams during June.

Available in white and red, with the player’s number rainbow-hued, the new uniform will first be worn during the men’s team’s match against Venezuela on June 3. The women’s team will first wear their rainbow kit against Sweden on June 8, and again against Norway on June 11.

Following the games, one set of jerseys will be auctioned for charity, while fans who want to wear their own Pride jersey can buy one from the US Soccer Store.

Perhaps predictably, response to the jerseys has been mixed.

Some were really opposed:

But many were glad that U.S. Soccer was showing support for the LGBTQ community:

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
Related Items