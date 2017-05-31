US national soccer teams will wear rainbow uniforms for Pride month

- Features
As part of Pride month, the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams will sport new, rainbow-colored uniforms.
Part of a collaboration between U.S. Soccer and You Can Play — an organization that wants to eradicate homophobia and transphobia in sports — the rainbow uniforms will be worn by both teams during June.
Available in white and red, with the player’s number rainbow-hued, the new uniform will first be worn during the men’s team’s match against Venezuela on June 3. The women’s team will first wear their rainbow kit against Sweden on June 8, and again against Norway on June 11.
Following the games, one set of jerseys will be auctioned for charity, while fans who want to wear their own Pride jersey can buy one from the US Soccer Store.
Perhaps predictably, response to the jerseys has been mixed.
Some were really opposed:
What the fuck! Who the fuck thought this was a good idea? Can you stop shoving homosexuality down our throats…
— Juan Morra (@morrajuana) May 27, 2017
I was looking forward to watching the friendly with Venezuela with my son. Now I can’t. Very disappointing.
— Lee Southwell (@LeeSouthwell96) May 27, 2017
It’s very gay looking, no thanks.
— Shawn (@Shawn_21766) May 27, 2017
But many were glad that U.S. Soccer was showing support for the LGBTQ community:
Awesome!! For those of you can’t handle it…OH WELL, ITS HAPPENING!
— KEALI’I (@HawaiiWarrior99) May 26, 2017
The butt hurt “I’m unfollowing” comments all from men of course are so funny😂 someone’s masculinity is clearly threatened I see
— Taylor (@tay_gonzo) May 26, 2017
If you’re offended by supporting equal rights and a rainbow that’s just sad. Support your country and all who live here.
— Ivan Ornelas (@IvanOrnelas2) May 26, 2017
