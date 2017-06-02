Air bring their sensual, atmospheric sound to Strathmore

Roughly around the same time that Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo started making waves as arbiters of French house and neo-disco as Daft Punk, fellow Frenchies Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoit Dunckel were quietly positioning themselves to have every bit as much influence on today’s electronic music.

Air’s sensual, atmospheric downtempo sound, partly inspired by the sounds of the ’70s — from the sleepy pop of Burt Bacharach to the trippy rock of Brian Wilson and Pink Floyd — started with 1998’s Moon Safari and the alternative hit “Sexy Boy.”

Air gained further recognition for composing soundscapes for filmmaker Sofia Coppola (The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation). The duo offers a ride through its repertoire on a tour celebrating its first twenty years and last year’s double album with that title.

Tuesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $48 to $88. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.