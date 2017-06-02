Avant Bard’s “King Lear” with Rick Foucheux

- Features
Lauded local actor Rick Foucheux will retire after a starring turn as Shakespeare’s most troubled patriarch in his greatest tragedy.
Avant Bard makes some characteristic tweaks to the classic with this production helmed by Tom Prewitt, including making the Earl of Gloucester a female character, played by Cam Magee.
Meanwhile, Christopher Henley, the company’s Artistic Director Emeritus, will play the Fool.
Now to June 25. Gunston Arts Center, 2700 South Lang St. Arlington. Tickets are $30 to $35. Call 703-418-4808 or visit avantbard.org.
