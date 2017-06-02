Book It: DC hotels offer special LGBTQ packages for Pride

With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to visit D.C. for Capital Pride and The Equality March next week, there are going to be lots of heads needing beds. As such, a number of local hotels have special offers designed for LGBTQ travelers:

The Mayflower Hotel

The Pride & Joy Package at The Mayflower Hotel includes one bottle of Champagne and copies of local LGBTQ publications. It’s available for Thursday, Friday, or Saturday through October 31 when using promotional code 4LG. There is also the DC Pride Package, which includes welcome cocktails and breakfast for two in the hotel restaurant. This package is available seven days per week through Sept. 30 when using promotional code 8LG. It is also available at other participating Marriott affiliated hotels including the Washington Marriott Georgetown and the Marriott Marquis.

The Liaison

The Liaison, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, is offering a Month of Pride Package that includes a complimentary Pride cocktail per night per adult from Art and Soul or the Rooftop Pool & Lounge, rainbow sunglasses, and late check out (based upon availability). The package is available seven days per week through June 30. A donation of $10 will be given to DC Capital Pride Alliance for each package sold.

The Darcy

Part of the new Curio Collection by Hilton, The Darcy is offering the Go Out Package, which includes premium Wi-Fi, two complimentary welcome beverages, late checkout (based upon availability), and a one-year digital subscription to OUT magazine. The package is available seven days per week through 2017. It is also available at other participating Hilton affiliated hotels, including the Capital Hilton and the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Crystal City, Va.

St. Gregory Hotel

St. Gregory Hotel is offering The Pride Package, which includes a small bottle of Grey Goose, two tickets for rooftop pool access for stays Thursday through Mondays, copies of local LGBTQ publications, a copy of the St. Gregory LGBT Pride Month Insider Guide, complimentary breakfast for two per day, and a room upgrade where available. A donation of 10% of the room rate will be made to GLSEN. This package is available seven days per week through June 30.

The Jefferson

The Preferred Pride Package at The Jefferson includes welcome cocktails at Quill, an upscale bar and lounge. The package is available seven days a week through 2017 and is also at other participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts, including The Fairfax at Embassy Row, which is offering a bottle of house red or white wine.

The Graham

In historic Georgetown, The Graham is offering the Not Just Pride…PROUD Package, which includes two Get Your Swirl On frozen cocktail at the Graham Rooftop lounge, complimentary valet parking for one car, Wi-Fi, and a late check out (based upon availability). The package is available seven days per week through June 30.