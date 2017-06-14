Brother, Help Thyself opens grant application process on June 15

Brother, Help Thyself (BHT) will open up its nonprofit grant application process on Thursday, June 15, at noon.

BHT provides grant money to help support LGBTQ and HIV-related nonprofits. To apply, nonprofits must have gross revenue of less than $2 million. All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

“Last year, we had a marvelous infusion of new organizations seeking funding, and we were so pleased to present these great groups, doing vital and innovative work, with among our highest grants,” Jim Slattery, the president of Brother, Help Thyself, said in a statement. “We’ll hopefully receive the same during this year’s cycle.”

BHT awards grants to qualified applicants from one of three funds:

The Richard Van Der Karr Memorial HIV/AIDS Fund is specifically geared for programs relating to HIV services, prevention, and education.

The Medford Fund is designated for the purchase of tangible capital goods to help serve he LGBTQ community.

The General Fund is for non-HIV-related programs that support the LGBTQ community and enrich quality of life, including athletic, cultural, educational, health, historic, or social programs.

Final decisions on whether to grant money will be made in late November and announced in early December. Awardees will be given their grant money during a reception held in January 2018, in Baltimore, Md.

In total, BHT has awarded 1,063 grants totaling $3.09 million since 1978 to help 185 nonprofit organizations in the D.C.-Baltimore region.

Among the new organizations that sought funding last year were Black, Gifted and Whole, which received $5,000 in grant money; Mary’s House for Older Adults, which received $7,800 last year; as well as Breaking Ground, Empowering the Transgender Community, Project Healthy Living, and START at Westminster.

For more information on BHT or its grant application process, visit brotherhelpthyself.net.