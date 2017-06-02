Capital Pride Anthem Pop Off! Final Round!

Metro Weekly
Lady Gaga or Diana Ross? Who has the best Pride Anthem? Vote Now!

By on June 2, 2017

 
It’s a head-to-head battle for the best pride anthem! Vote from Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. Then head over to Town Danceboutique to hear the winner of the Capital Pride Anthem Pop Off revealed (as well as a rundown of all the anthems) with DJ Chord tomorrow night, Saturday, June 3.
 
Vote below. Please give the survey a moment to populate the page.
 
Special thanks to DJ’s Shea, Matt Bailer and Jack Rayburn for their help putting together this year’s list.
 
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.
