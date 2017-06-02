Capital Pride Anthem Pop Off! Final Round!

It’s a head-to-head battle for the best pride anthem! Vote from Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m. Then head over to Town Danceboutique
to hear the winner of the Capital Pride Anthem Pop Off revealed (as well as a rundown of all the anthems) with DJ Chord tomorrow night, Saturday, June 3.
Vote below. Please give the survey a moment to populate the page.
Special thanks to DJ’s Shea, Matt Bailer and Jack Rayburn for their help putting together this year’s list.
