Commerce Department slammed for excluding LGBTQ protections from Equal Employment policy

The U.S. Department of Commerce has come under fire for excluding explicit nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ employees in the department’s Equal Employment Policy.

On Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross emailed a statement to department employees outlining the agency’s Equal Employment Opportunity policy, which read: “The Department of Commerce does not tolerate behavior, harassment, discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or disability.

“We will also provide reasonable accommodations for applicants and employees with disabilities,” the statement reads. “Retaliation against those who initiate discrimination complaints, serve as witnesses or participate in the EEO process, or otherwise oppose discrimination and harassment is strictly prohibited.”

Under the Obama administration, the department’s policy had explicitly included protections for LGBTQ employees. According to BuzzFeed, the new policy statement was uploaded in the last 10 days, as the archiving of the website from June 6 shows the language adopted by the Obama administration.

After the initial release of the statement, LGBTQ groups slammed the Trump administration, and the Commerce Department in particular, for removing sexual orientation and gender identity protections. They also called on Secretary Ross to restore those protections.

“Yet again, we see the Trump/Pence Administration actively seeking to undermine rights for LGBTQ people,” David Stacy, the government affairs director for the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “The Department of Commerce’s latest move to exclude sexual orientation and gender identity in their Equal Employment Opportunity statement is mean-spirited, deceptive and irresponsible….Cutting specific mention of sexual orientation and gender identity protections is a slap in the face to LGBTQ federal employees who proudly serve at the Department of Commerce and sadly signals that this administration does not value them.”

GLAAD said in an email to supporters that while the exclusion of explicit references to sexual orientation and gender identity doesn’t change the protections that LGBTQ government employees are entitled to, it does “send one really unwelcoming message to the community.” GLAAD also said the exclusion “continues the familiar pattern of the Trump Administration to systematically erase LGBTQ Americans from the fabric of this nation.”

Following the backlash from the LGBTQ community, the Commerce Department told BuzzFeed that the policy would be re-issued, but did not say whether sexual orientation and gender identity would explicitly be mentioned in the subsequent version of the policy.

“To be clear, the Department’s EEO policy statement was never intended to change the policy or exclude any protected categories,” the spokesman said in a statement. “The Department of Commerce policy remains that we do not discriminate on the basis of transgender status and sexual orientation. Department employees will continue to enjoy the fullest extent of the protections of all the non-discrimination laws.

“EEOC has instructed federal agencies to process complaints of discrimination on the basis of transgender status and sexual orientation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and through the federal sector EEO complaint process…as claims of sex discrimination,” the statement continued. “Secretary Ross has directed the Department to reissue the policy statement to address any concerns and prevent misinterpretation.”