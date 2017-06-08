DC Front Runners annual 5K run is a fun way to kick off Capital Pride Weekend

Michael Loatman has sad news for habitual late registrants hoping to run in this year’s Pride Run 5K: you’re too late.

“Usually, you probably still could sign up around now, but this year, the word got our quicker and we ended up selling out in early May,” says Loatman, a member of the DC Front Runners running club, which hosts the annual footrace at Congressional Cemetery.

About 1,250 participants will raise more than $22,000 on behalf of both SMYAL and Team DC’s scholarship program for out LGBTQ athletes attending college.

After the race, which occurs rain or shine, the Front Runners host a “Finish Line” after-party, featuring a beer truck, music, raffles, drag performances, and the DC Front Runners dance troupe, who will also strut their stuff in the Capital Pride Parade the next day.

“Generally, people start arriving around six, and it tends to be a festive atmosphere even then,” Loatman says. “It’s meant to be a fun event, and a way for people to get ready for the upcoming Capital Pride Weekend.”

The 5th Annual DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K is Friday, June 9. The race starts promptly at 7 p.m. at Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E St. SE. Participants should arrive by 6:30 p.m. at the very latest. Visit dcfrpriderun.com.