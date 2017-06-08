DC Jazz Festival launches June 9 at the Howard Theatre

Billed as the fastest-growing jazz festival in the U.S., as well as the largest and most diverse music festival in D.C., the DC Jazz Festival presents over 125 performances at venues around town, from Sixth and I Historic Synagogue to the Kennedy Center.

Once again, the most impressive lineup in its 13th year is the slate of outdoor concerts at the Yards over the second weekend, June 16 to 18, including the Robert Glasper Experiment, Kenny Garrett Quintet, Gregory Porter, and Black Violin. Yet DC Jazz Fest also features other jazz notables, from Pat Metheny to Tommy Cecil, Amy Shook to Lena Seikaly, Sun Ra Arkestra to Hiromi & Edmar Castaneda.

The festival launches with an opening ceremony featuring Lalah Hathaway on Friday, June 9, at the Howard Theatre, and runs to June 18. Call 855-332-7767 or visit dcjazzfest.org.