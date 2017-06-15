Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival becomes more of a draw with each passing year

Billed as “the East Coast’s Premier Music Experience,” Delaware’s Firefly becomes more of a draw with each passing year. Spread out over a scenic, woodsy 100 acres at Dover Downs, Firefly offers non-musical diversions, including camping spaces, a pathway with nighttime video and light displays, food trucks and bars, and even a pop-up local brewery. But the chief focus is on catching many of pop music’s latest and greatest.

The Weeknd, Muse, TwentyOnePilots, and Chance The Rapper are headliners this year, along with the ultimate festival legacy act, Bob Dylan. Other acts include Weezer, Busta Rhymes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kesha, and Scottish synth-rockers Franz Ferdinand. Under new and contemporary, you’ll find gems like Miike Snow, Galantis, and Bleachers.

For a deep dance dive, there’s a trio of cutting-edge international producers: the Gryffin, Flume and Sam Feldt — as well as house veteran Benny Benassi. Those seeking new discoveries have dozens of other as-yet-unknown Firefly acts to mine, from Sofi Tukker to Jacob Banks to Frances & The Lights.

The festival runs through Sunday, June 18 at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, Del. Passes start at $89 for a single day or $309 for a four-day pass. Call 855-281-4898 or visit fireflyfestival.com.