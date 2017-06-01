Dine-n-dash With Jose Andres, Ted Allen, Andrew Zimmern

On Tuesday, June 7, 30 of D.C.’s best restaurants will be closed to the public for Jose Andres’ annual summer culinary event benefiting his nonprofit World Central Kitchen and this year featuring Ted Allen, host of the Food Network’s Chopped, and Andrew Zimmern of the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods.

A wristband gains you unlimited food and drink until last call at participating restaurants, including all Andres’ properties plus, among others, Bantam King, Graffiato and Del Campo in Penn Quarter, Doi Moi, Colada, B Too, Estadio and Lupo Verde on 14th Street, plus an MGM National Harbor Pop-Up in Penn Quarter with selections from Marcus, the Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, and Fish by Jose Andres.

Tuesday, June 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $125, or $400 for VIP including a pre-reception at 5:30 p.m., pedicab transportation all evening, additional offerings at Denson, Cork and Proof and an After-Party starting at 9:30 p.m. Visit dinendash.info.