Metro Weekly
Home / Life + Leisure / Food / Dine-n-dash With Jose Andres, Ted Allen, Andrew Zimmern

Dine-n-dash With Jose Andres, Ted Allen, Andrew Zimmern

Jose Andres’ annual summer culinary event benefits his nonprofit World Central Kitchen

By on June 1, 2017

Dine-N-Dash 2017 with Jose Andres

On Tuesday, June 7, 30 of D.C.’s best restaurants will be closed to the public for Jose Andres’ annual summer culinary event benefiting his nonprofit World Central Kitchen and this year featuring Ted Allen, host of the Food Network’s Chopped, and Andrew Zimmern of the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods.

A wristband gains you unlimited food and drink until last call at participating restaurants, including all Andres’ properties plus, among others, Bantam King, Graffiato and Del Campo in Penn Quarter, Doi Moi, Colada, B Too, Estadio and Lupo Verde on 14th Street, plus an MGM National Harbor Pop-Up in Penn Quarter with selections from Marcus, the Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, and Fish by Jose Andres.

Tuesday, June 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $125, or $400 for VIP including a pre-reception at 5:30 p.m., pedicab transportation all evening, additional offerings at Denson, Cork and Proof and an After-Party starting at 9:30 p.m. Visit dinendash.info.

Dine-N-Dash 2017 with Jose Andres

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items