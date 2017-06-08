Equality March for Unity and Pride to hold post-march rally

Organizers of the Equality March for Unity and Pride have announced they will hold a rally on the National Mall following the march on Sunday, June 11.

The rally will feature a diverse group of LGBTQ speakers who will address the various aspects of the march’s platform, including issues such as racial justice, transgender rights, elder rights, reproductive justice, and HIV/AIDS.

Speakers will include actresses Sara Ramirez and Asia Kate Dillon, actor Charlie Carver, Mandy Carter, co-founder of the National Black Justice Coalition, Dr. Imani Woody, founding director and CEO of Mary’s House for Older Adults, Aurora Lloyd, a youth fellow with the True Colors Fund, and Doug Kimmel, the founder of SAGE.

Other speakers include Sarah McBride, press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign; HRC Youth Ambassador Javier Cifuentes; Chase Strangio, staff attorney with the ACLU’s LGBT & AIDS Project; former NBA star Jason Collins; Nicole Murray-Ramirez, the national co-chair of the International Court System; and Noel Gordon, HRC’s senior specialist of HIV Prevention & Health Equity.

“The Equality March and sister events across the country will give voice to our concerns, and support, uplift, and bring attention to those in our communities who are targeted due to immigration status, ethnicity, religion, skin color, gender, and disability,” David Bruinooge, the founder of the Equality March, said in a statement.

“Each speaker, in their own way, will address how progress has been made over the past decade in the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ inclusion, access, and justice, and what work remains to be done,” Bruinooge continued. “It’s our time to march and fight to affirm and protect our rights, our safety, and our full humanity. Join us!”

The Equality March for Unity and Pride is on Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m., with the rally on the National Mall at 12 p.m., near the intersection of 3rd Street and Madison Drive, NW. For more information, visit equalitymarch2017.org.