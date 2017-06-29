My Fair Lady at Olney Theatre

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
The Lerner and Loewe classic, adapted from Georges Bernard Shaw and Gabriel Pascal’s film Pygmalion.
Alan Souza directs a massive cast including Danny Bernardy, Brittany Campbell, Ian Anthony Coleman, Warren Freeman, Chris Genebach, Christina Kidd, Alex Kidder, Julia Klavans, Ashleigh King, Valerie Leonard, Benjamin Lurye, Jimmy Mavrikes, Christopher Mueller and Todd Scofield.
To July 23. Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, Md. Call 301-924-3400 or visit olneytheatre.org.
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!