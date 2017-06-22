Good eats: The National Capital Barbecue Festival

Two weeks after Capital Pride, this festival takes over the same stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the U.S. Capitol for a solid two days of taking pride in everything barbecue. One of the largest food festivals in the country, now in its 25th year, the Giant Barbecue Battle draws cooks from across the country for the chance to win over $40,000 in cash and prizes and bragging rights as America’s National Barbecue Champion.

BBQ Pitmasters are the Celebrity Chefs at this event, where 30 musical acts will perform from three stages. A Sampling Pavilion, Local Flavors Tent and Beverage Gardens serving alcohol complete the experience.

Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Streets NW. Tickets are $12 per day or $20 for both, plus an additional $20 for beverages; VIP BBQ Party Passes run $85 to $145. Visit bbqindc.com.