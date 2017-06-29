National Building Museum’s “Hive” offers sound, light, scale and human interaction

Based in Chicago, the architecture firm Studio Gang designed this year’s summer installation in the Great Hall. Soaring to the uppermost reaches of the museum, Hive is built entirely of 2,700 wound paper tubes, a construction material that is recyclable, lightweight and renewable.

Varying in size, the tubes are interlocked to create three dynamic, domed chambers, each offering different sound, light, scale and human interaction.

Opens Tuesday, July 4. A Spotlight on Design talk with Studio Gang’s founding principal Jeanne Gang is Thursday, July 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. On display through Sept. 4. National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW. Tickets, including admission to all other museum exhibitions, are $13 to $16, and $20 for the Spotlight on Design talk. Call 202-272-2448 or visit nbm.org.