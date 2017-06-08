Jo Ann Block: Jane Doesn’t Need Dick at Touchstone Gallery

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
A Touchstone Foundation for the Arts Emerging Artist Fellow, this D.C.-based artist presents autobiographical collages in her latest solo exhibition.
Amalgams of historical and personal imagery using a range of materials and methods, the works piece together Block’s struggle growing up queer and her complex identity as a butch lesbian.
Now to July 2. Gallery C in Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW. Call 202-347-2787 or visit touchstonegallery.com.
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!