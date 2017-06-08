Metro Weekly
Jo Ann Block: Jane Doesn’t Need Dick at Touchstone Gallery

Block presents autobiographical collages in her latest solo exhibition

By on June 8, 2017

Touchstone Gallery: Jane Doesn’t Need Dick — Origin of Love by JoAnn Block

A Touchstone Foundation for the Arts Emerging Artist Fellow, this D.C.-based artist presents autobiographical collages in her latest solo exhibition.

Amalgams of historical and personal imagery using a range of materials and methods, the works piece together Block’s struggle growing up queer and her complex identity as a butch lesbian.

Now to July 2. Gallery C in Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW. Call 202-347-2787 or visit touchstonegallery.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
