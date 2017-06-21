Lynda Carter presents original “Wonder Woman” script to Library of Congress

On Friday, the Library of Congress thought it was just getting a sit-down interview with Lynda Carter, the woman who portrayed Wonder Woman on the 1970s TV series of the same name. What they got was the surprise of their lives as Carter presented Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden with a copy of the original script for the Wonder Woman film currently showing in theaters.

Hayden had invited Carter to participate in a question-and-answer session on June 16 as part of the Library of Congress’ “Library of Awesome” week-long exhibit dedicated to the library’s comic book collection. Once the session was over, Carter announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had made a surprise donation to the library’s collection, where it will remain permanently.

Carter’s announcement was captured on video and shared on social media.

Noting that the Wonder Woman film is slated to break into the top 10 of highest grossing superhero films of all time, Carter told Hayden: “It is really interesting that after all these years, Wonder Woman has come full circle and she’s still so relevant,” reports The Washingtonian.