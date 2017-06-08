Metro Weekly
2017 Capital Pride: Parade route, Festival map and the Equality March

All the information you need to navigate Capital Pride 2017

By on June 8, 2017

The 2017 Capital Pride Parade runs from Dupont Circle to 14th Street NW, in Washington, DC.
Date: Saturday, June  10, 2017
Time: 4:30 pm-7:30 pm

Capital Pride Parade map 2017

The 2017 Equality March for Unity and Pride is scheduled to take place in downtown Washington, DC. The route will begin north of The White House, at 17th and I Streets, NW, and will end on the south side of the Capital Pride Festival, at 7th Street & Constitution Ave NW.
Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017
Time: 10 am-2 pm

 

Equality March route map 2017

The 2017 Capital Pride Street Festival will be held on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets.
Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017
Time: 12 noon to 7 pm. 

Capital Pride Festival map 2017

