2017 Capital Pride: Parade route, Festival map and the Equality March

The 2017 Capital Pride Parade runs from Dupont Circle to 14th Street NW, in Washington, DC.

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2017

Time: 4:30 pm-7:30 pm

The 2017 Equality March for Unity and Pride is scheduled to take place in downtown Washington, DC. The route will begin north of The White House, at 17th and I Streets, NW, and will end on the south side of the Capital Pride Festival, at 7th Street & Constitution Ave NW.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017

Time: 10 am-2 pm

The 2017 Capital Pride Street Festival will be held on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 3rd and 7th Streets.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2017

Time: 12 noon to 7 pm.