Miley Cyrus releases new song “Inspired” to celebrate Pride

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride Month by releasing her latest single, “Inspired,” and making a donation to her Happy Hippie Foundation.

The song is intended to be a “vision of unity that overcomes division” and a “call-to-action for young people” to create social change, according to a press release.

The Happy Hippie Foundation was launched by Cyrus in 2014 to fight for a number of issues, including youth homelessness and the LGBTQ community. It supports various programs, including prevention and crisis response, as well as support services and education programs to better engage young people.

The release of “Inspired” comes as Cyrus prepares to headline this Sunday’s Capital Pride Concert.

