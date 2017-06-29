The Pains of Being Pure at Heart at the Rock and Roll Hotel

Soft-spoken singer and guitarist Kip Berman named his indie-pop band after an unpublished children’s story of the same title that a friend of his wrote.

They stop in D.C. two months before the scheduled release of their fourth album, The Echo of Pleasure. It’s a safe bet the set will be full of the kind of melodic, atmospheric tunes drenched in reverb as previous output from the shoegaze-stylized group.

Saturday, July 1. Doors at 7 p.m. Rock and Roll Hotel, 1353 H St. NE. Tickets are $17 in advance or $19 day-of show. Call 202-388-ROCK or visit rockandrollhoteldc.com.