Paris is Burning at the Mary Pickford Theater

Jennie Livingston’s award-winning film introduced the world to gay ball/voguing culture, as well as the concept of throwing shade. It screens as the first offering in a month-long series from the Library of Congress, its LGBTQ affinity group LC-GLOBE, and Capital Pride.

Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. Mary Pickford Theater in the James Madison Building, 101 Independence Ave. SE. Tickets are free but limited. Call 202-707-8000 or visit loc.gov/concerts/pride.