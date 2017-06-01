Paris is Burning at the Mary Pickford Theater

Metro Weekly
Legendary documentary screens on June 2

By on June 1, 2017

Paris is Burning

Jennie Livingston’s award-winning film introduced the world to gay ball/voguing culture, as well as the concept of throwing shade. It screens as the first offering in a month-long series from the Library of Congress, its LGBTQ affinity group LC-GLOBE, and Capital Pride.

Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. Mary Pickford Theater in the James Madison Building, 101 Independence Ave. SE. Tickets are free but limited. Call 202-707-8000 or visit loc.gov/concerts/pride.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
