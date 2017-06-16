Metro Weekly
Photos: 2017 Capital Pride Festival

Over 360 exclusive photos from the 2017 Capital Pride Festival!

By on June 16, 2017

Miley Cyrus at Capital Pride

Another year, another Capital Pride, and once again Metro Weekly was there to capture it all!

We have an exclusive album of over 360 images from this year’s Capital Pride Festival — the performances, the crowds, the booths, and Miley Cyrus!

Did we take your photo at the Festival? Check out our gallery and see if you can spot yourself!

Get all the images here!

To catch up on everything Pride, head over to our special feature “Pride in Numbers” for a recap on the Parade, the protests, the Equality March, and the Capital Pride Festival!

Read Pride in Numbers here!

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
