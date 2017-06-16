Metro Weekly
Photos: 2017 Capital Pride Parade

Over 400 exclusive photos from the Capital Pride Parade!

By on June 16, 2017

Another year, another Capital Pride, and once again Metro Weekly was there to capture it all!

We have an exclusive album of over 400 images from this year’s Pride Parade — the floats, the dancers, the marchers, and the massive crowds cheering everything on.

Did we take your photo at the Capital Pride Parade? Check out our gallery and see if you can spot yourself!

Get all the images here!

To catch up on everything Pride, head over to our special feature “Pride in Numbers” for a recap on the Parade, the protests, the Equality March, and the Capital Pride Festival — with headliner Miley Cyrus!

Read Pride in Numbers here!

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
