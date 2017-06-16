Photos: 2017 Capital Pride Parade

Another year, another Capital Pride, and once again Metro Weekly was there to capture it all!

We have an exclusive album of over 400 images from this year’s Pride Parade — the floats, the dancers, the marchers, and the massive crowds cheering everything on.

Did we take your photo at the Capital Pride Parade? Check out our gallery and see if you can spot yourself!

To catch up on everything Pride, head over to our special feature “Pride in Numbers” for a recap on the Parade, the protests, the Equality March, and the Capital Pride Festival — with headliner Miley Cyrus!