Rosanne Cash performs at The Birchmere tonight!

The eldest daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash, the singer with the deep, velvet-lined voice has carved her own path to fame.

Her most recent album, the thrice-Grammy-winning The River and the Thread, combines roots-oriented music with her trademarked lushness.

Soon after its release in 2014, Cash told Metro Weekly that the album’s songs are meant to convey “the theme of Southern place and time.”

Cash is one of those artists that you don’t want to miss, and the opportunity to see the legend with her band in a local, legendary space as intimate as The Birchmere is too good to pass up.

Monday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $69.50. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com.