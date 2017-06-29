The Second City: …Divided We Stand at the Kennedy Center

Metro Weekly
An irreverent, mocking look at America, from the red states to the blue states to our orange head of state

By on June 29, 2017

Second City: …Divided We Stand: Tyler Davis, Ross Taylor, Katie Kershaw, Angela Alise, Chucho Perez — Photo: Teresa Castracane Photography

The Kennedy Center welcomes back famed comedy troupe The Second City for an update to last year’s popular Almost Accurate Guide to America.

The comedians — Angela Alise, Ryan Asher, Tyler Davis, Katie Kershaw, Chucho Perez and Ross Taylor — have cooked up a new irreverent, mocking look at America, from the red states to the blue states to our orange head of state.

The run is the first offering in July’s second annual District of Comedy Festival.

To Aug. 13. Kennedy Center Theater Lab. Tickets are $49 to $69. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
