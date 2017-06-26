Simone Dinnerstein with the Havana Lyceum Orchestra

The star American classical pianist first performed with this orchestra at a piano festival in Cuba in 2015. And that sparked the idea of the joint new album Mozart in Havana and East Coast tour featuring Dinnerstein and the orchestra, comprised of conservatory students, recent graduates and their teachers, and led by founding music director José Antonio Méndez Padrón.

It marks the Havana Lyceum’s American debut as well as the first time an orchestra of this size has traveled to the U.S. from Cuba since the revolution. The National Orchestral Institute Orchestra will also perform at this concert of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Marquez and Farinas in a special collaboration.

Wednesday, June 28, at 8 p.m. The Dekelboum Concert Hall in The Clarice at the University of Maryland, University Boulevard and Stadium Drive. College Park. Tickets are $25. Call 301-405-ARTS or visit theclarice.umd.edu.